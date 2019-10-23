First Alert: Cool start, wind to pick up by the afternoon

(KFVS) - Your Wednesday will start cool with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Lisa Michaels says you might want to wear a jacket because of the wind today.
Today will be mostly sunny but breezy with winds as high as 30mph by the afternoon.
High temperatures today will range in the upper 60s to maybe low 70s.
Light rain could move in tomorrow sometime between early morning to early afternoon, across the northwestern counties.
Small rain chances will be with us through the weekend so have the umbrella handy!
