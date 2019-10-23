Death investigation after body discovered in the Pine Hills area of Union County, Ill.

Death investigation after body discovered in the Pine Hills area of Union County, Ill.
(Source: KFVS)
October 22, 2019 at 8:34 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 8:34 PM

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was found a campsite in the Pine Hills area near Wolf Lake, Ill.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

More information is expected to be released at a later date.

Illinois Conversation Police, U.S. Forest Service Police, Union County Coroner’s Office, and the Union County Rescue Squad assisted in this investigation.

