Death investigation after body discovered in the Pine Hills area of Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was found a campsite in the Pine Hills area near Wolf Lake, Ill.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.
More information is expected to be released at a later date.
Illinois Conversation Police, U.S. Forest Service Police, Union County Coroner’s Office, and the Union County Rescue Squad assisted in this investigation.
