Mansion fire breaks out overnight in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews with the Carbondale Fire Department are on scene of a fire that broke out around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The fire sparked at Pine Manor located on Pine Lake Drive.
A KFVS crew at the scene said the area is clear as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
At 4 a.m. crews were still on scene.
Pine Manor is a luxury bed and breakfast that can accommodate more than 70 guests according to its website.
A KFVS viewer sent in photos from the fire said to be at Pine Manor located on Pine Lake Drive.
