Mansion fire breaks out overnight in Carbondale, Ill.
Crews were still on scene Wednesday morning (Source: Curt Mezo, viewer)
By Jasmine Adams | October 23, 2019 at 4:20 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:16 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews with the Carbondale Fire Department are on scene of a fire that broke out around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The fire sparked at Pine Manor located on Pine Lake Drive.

A KFVS crew at the scene said the area is clear as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

At 4 a.m. crews were still on scene.

Pine Manor is a luxury bed and breakfast that can accommodate more than 70 guests according to its website.

A KFVS viewer sent in photos from the fire said to be at Pine Manor located on Pine Lake Drive.

