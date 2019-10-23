Inmates, staff moved from Williamson Co. Jail due to large amount of carbon monoxide

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A large amount of carbon monoxide was detected at the Williamson County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
According to Deputy Brian Murrah with the sheriff’s department, Ameren and engineers are at the jail to find the source of the carbon monoxide.
Fifteen inmates were taken to area hospitals as a precaution.
Murrah said there were no signs of strong distress from these inmates.
The first report of an inmate with a headache came in at 4 a.m.
That inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment. The inmate has since been cleared to return to the jail.
Officials called the Marion Fire Department after multiple inmates had similar signs like headaches and dizziness.
Air quality tests found the presence of carbon monoxide.
Officials said only a small part of the jail was affected.
Inmates and staff were moved from the area and medical assessments were conducted.
Marion Fire Department and other fire departments have been on scene to ventilate the building, Murrah said.
Visitation at the jail is cancelled until further notice.
Court cases for inmates have also been affected and will have to be rescheduled.
