Crews respond to apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Sheridan Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
According to Fire Chief Travis Hollis, the call came in around 7:45 p.m. at a fire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke-stained windows. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.
The build and adjacent buildings were evacuated. No one was injured.
The apartment suffered mostly smoke damage.
