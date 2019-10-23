Coffee House that employs special needs individuals now open

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A new coffee house in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. just opened their doors for the first day on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The Common Grounds Coffee House has aimed to employ primarily special needs individuals which served up coffee to many customers on their first day.
Senate Bill 40 President Jason Schott said this is an excellent opportunity to be able to work with special needs individuals to be able to give them a platform to be able to get into the workplace industry.
"It's giving that employment to those with special needs that need that employment, that need that job training and job experience to hopefully move on to another job," Schott said.
Schott said it's essential they can get the training they need for other jobs for future employment opportunities.
“Individuals with special needs either don’t have the job training or the job skills to get that job,” Schott said. “Employers are uncertain whether they would be able to do those job training or those job skills, so this gives us that opportunity to give them that experience.”
Common Grounds Coffee House employee Anthony Teeter said it's a great opportunity for him and his co-workers to be able to enter the workforce.
"It's my first job, working at the coffee shop," Teeter said. "I like it so far. It's a very good experience. I'm glad that Jason Schott got it all set up for everybody. I'm glad it's going to work out for everyone that has disabilities to be able to learn how to work here and do a good job."
The Ste. Genevieve County Senate Bill 40 purchased a commercial building located right in the heart of Downtown Ste. Genevieve for the Common Grounds Coffee House.
"This was really needed in the community," Common Grounds Coffee House Special Operations Manager Susie Johnson said. "Before we were even open people were walking in the door asking if we were open yet and if we can get some coffee."
After months of renovations and training, those doors opened for eager customers wanting a good cup of coffee.
Those customers we talked with said this is a great opportunity for those with disabilities from Ste. Genevieve and surrounding communities who are needing a job.
“I think it’s really needed,” Britani Clanton said. “I know when I went to school at Ste. Genevieve, they started their own coffee shop for the program for the special needs students. It really helped boost their self-confidence and I think this will help prepare them for life.”
As for the taste of the product, customers said they were very impressed.
“This is probably better than Starbucks. Not going to lie,” Clanton said.
