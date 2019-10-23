2 charged with 43 counts of animal cruelty in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been charged with several counts of animal cruelty in McCracken County, Kentucky after 43 dogs, three of which were found dead, were found to be living very poor conditions.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information that an inmate, Jennifer Campbell, 42, of Paducah, Ky. had several animals that had need been cared for since her incarceration on Friday, Oct. 18.
Campbell refused to consent to a welfare check of the animals so deputies obtained a search warrant and entered the home at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22.
Deputies found 43 chihuahuas, three of which were dead. The home was in extremely poor condition and many of the dogs appeared in poor health.
Animal control officers took the dogs and they were taken to the McCracken County Humane Society where they will receive food and care.
Jennifer Campbell and Harold Campbell, 66, of Paducah, Ky. were both charged with 43 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.
Jennifer and Harold Campbell will have a court appearance on Oct. 31 at 9 p.m.
McCracken County Animal Control is still actively investigating this case.
