Cape Air remains at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for another 4 years

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Cape Air will continue to provide air service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for another four-year term.
It currently offers daily, year-round service between the airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport. With the new contract, Cape Air will also be offering flights between Veterans Airport and Nashville International Airport.
Reservations will be available once a schedule is finalized.
“The DOT selection is the culmination of an extensive public review and comment period that resulted in the airport receiving a majority of input favoring Cape Air,” said Doug Kimmel, airport director. “With flights soon to be added to Nashville, along with introduction of the new Tecnam aircraft, we couldn’t be more excited about the air service opportunities before us.”
Cape Air is based in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Now in its 30th year, it serves 37 cities in the U.S. and Caribbean.
