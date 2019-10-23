3 business accused of selling alcohol to underage buyers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department recently conducted alcohol compliance checks at 14 local businesses.
According to the police department, three of the business visited were in violation of selling alcohol to underage buyers.
The police department said additional alcohol sale checks at businesses will be taking place throughout the next few months.
During the compliance checks, young adults under the age of 21 visit businesses which sell alcoholic beverages by the drink or package.
The young adults working with police then try to make an alcohol purchase.
If any alcohol is sold to the minor, the business and employee will be cited by police.
If you have questions or know of a business not checking IDs for the sales of alcoholic beverages in Poplar Bluff, you are asked contact Poplar Bluff Police Corporal Rich Knapp at 573-785-5776 or by email.
