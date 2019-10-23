2 arrested in Mo. after 30 air conditioner coils stolen in Tenn.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Weakley County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department responded to a business theft on Monday, Oct. 21.
They said this was at 5:30 a.m.
Vernon Edward Harrell of Mason Hall, Tenn. and William Robert Hamm of Obion, Tenn. were arrested by the Kennett Police on possession of stolen property charges.
Hamm also had a violation of probation charge pending from Obion County.
Deputies were called to Brasfield Road north of Dresden for a theft of around 30 air conditioner coils from Superior Heating and Cooling.
This was the fourth time in four weeks that items were stolen from the business.
Deputies said they found the vehicle involved in the theft but lost sight of it after a short pursuit.
Investigators said people from Obion County were selling items at a scrap metal business in Kennett, Missouri.
Deputies said they waited until Harrell and Hamm arrived there to sell the stolen coils.
The business owner identified the coils as the ones stolen earlier in the day.
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department signed warrants on the two individuals for theft over $2,500 and will extradite them back to Tennessee.
