3 arrested on drug charges in Paducah, Ky.

Left to right: Scott Wolfe, Lisa Purvis, Ted Purvis (Source: - McCracken County Jail)
By Kyle Hinton | October 23, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:17 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people have been arrested on drug charges after an anonymous tip led to the arrests on Sunday, Oct. 20.

According to police, they received a tip about a wanted man and drug use at a local motel.

Officers arrived and found Ted Purvis, 36 of Paducah, Ky. in the motel room. He was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

Officers were permitted to search the room and found methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in a bag belonging to Lisa Purvis, 50 of Paducah, Ky. A small amount of methamphetamine and suboxone were found in a backpack owned by Scott Wolfe, 48, of Benton, Ky.

All three were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Ted Purvis was charged with the following:

  • Probation Violation

Lisa Purvis was charged with the following:

  • First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott Wolfe was charged with the following:

  • First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • Second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified)

