3 arrested on drug charges in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people have been arrested on drug charges after an anonymous tip led to the arrests on Sunday, Oct. 20.
According to police, they received a tip about a wanted man and drug use at a local motel.
Officers arrived and found Ted Purvis, 36 of Paducah, Ky. in the motel room. He was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
Officers were permitted to search the room and found methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in a bag belonging to Lisa Purvis, 50 of Paducah, Ky. A small amount of methamphetamine and suboxone were found in a backpack owned by Scott Wolfe, 48, of Benton, Ky.
All three were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Ted Purvis was charged with the following:
- Probation Violation
Lisa Purvis was charged with the following:
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott Wolfe was charged with the following:
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- Second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified)
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.