VA aims to end Veteran homelessness in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - In efforts to end homelessness among veterans, the Marion VA Health Care System has scheduled a stand down event for in southern Illinois.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Cornerstone Church, 2705 Walton Way in Marion.
VA employees from behavioral medicine, voluntary service as well as community partners will provide area homeless veterans and those at-risk of homelessness with a wide range of services and resources.
According to VA Spokesperson Kevin Harris, the concept of the stand down comes from the military practice of removing exhausted combat units from the field to a place of relative security.
Statistics show that the nation’s homeless veterans are predominately male, with roughly nine percent being female.
The majority are single, live in urban areas and suffer from mental illness, alcohol and/or substance abuse or co-occurring disorders. About 11 percent of the adult homeless population are veterans.
