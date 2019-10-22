U.S. Census Bureau hiring for next year’s census

(Gray DC) - The U.S. Census Bureau needs employees for next year’s census.
You will be able to fill out the paperwork, next year, but the Bureau will still need workers to count the people that do not respond to be counted.
The Census is hiring thousands of workers.
You can find out more information about the jobs by clicking here.
“There are going to be jobs all across the country,” said Maria Olmedo-Malagon, program manager for the 2020 Census. “We are hiring about a half-million people all over the U.S. Just to count, make sure every community in the country is counted.”
The pay and the jobs that are available can change by the state and even the county where the workers are hired."
