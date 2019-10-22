Union County High School marching band stands out super regionals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Union County High School marching band came back with some hardware after performing in St. Louis, Missouri.
According to Union County High School Communications Director Mike Hudgens, the Marching Golden Tornadoes won Outstanding Musical Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect and capped off their show by claiming the overall Class A championship of the Bands of America Super Regional in St. Louis Saturday.
The Golden Tornadoes also earned the right to perform an exhibition later Saturday night in front of a full house at the Dome of America Center.
“A great example of how hard work pays off,” UCHS band director Jason Deem about his students. “We were well-prepared and ready.
The marching Golden Tornadoes competed against regional schools in the competition and will move on to the Mid-South Marching Contest at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn. and on Nov. 2. at the Contest of Champions in Murfreesboro on the Middle Tennessee State University campus.
Deems said the students performed very well in unison to wow the judges.
“They have judges from all over the country, like California and Florida, and even had one from Ontario," said Deem. "There were all widely- and highly regarded.”
“We’ve celebrated our accomplishment from last weekend, and now we’re ready to get to work on getting better for Austin Peay and MTSU.”
The Marching Tornadoes are scheduled to take the field for preliminary competition at APSU Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:45 p.m.
