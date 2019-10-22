Scott County Public water supply district No. 4 needs more customers in rural areas

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Public Water Supply District No. 4 is ready to start a new water project to improve water in surrounding rural areas.
They have one thing stopping them, and it’s not the money it’s the people not signed up.
Larry Urhahn said he’d like to be able to apply for Scott County Public Water, but he can’t.
“The water lines are to the north, they are to the east, and they are to the west, but we’re in the area where we’d like to have it,” he said.
Public water district manager, Tim McIntyre said, they want to help areas like where Urhahn lives. The USDA Rural Development has allocated $1,746,800 in grant money and $4,833,000 in loan money. They can’t touch it until they meet certain conditions.
“We can’t right because the biggest reason is a sufficient amount of customers, McIntyre explained.
There are currently 120 people signed up in the areas needed but they need 300. The money will allow them to get a 60-mile distribution line, a water tower, and a pumping station. McIntyre said the issue is people won’t give up the well water.
“I think they’re not aware of the danger or safety of well water,” he said.
Urhahn said, “We all have a lot of iron in our water.”
He also said he's tired of dealing with the expense of well water and the risk of it.
“In time, it may affect you as a human being what you’re absorbing,” Urhahn said.
McIntyre said, if people sign up for county water there are benefits.
"It increases the value of their property and electric goes out or power outage they still have water, " McIntyre said.
Urhahn hopes the county meets the requirements soon.
“I think people would gradually hook on to it,” Urhan said.
McIntyre said, if you live in rural Scott county and want to sign up you can contact at 573-481-2207 or visit there website.
