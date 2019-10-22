Remains of missing woman discovered in southern Ill. identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Suspected human remains discovered in rural Jefferson County, Illinois on Dec. 4, 2017 have been positively identified.
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 22 the remains are those of Benedetta “Beth” Bentley.
ISP said Bentley was reportedly dropped off at an Amtrak station in Centralia, Ill. by a friend on May 23, 2010.
Bentley was traveling to Woodstock, Ill., but she never made it home.
She was reported missing.
Seven years later, information led ISP to a rural location in Jefferson County.
At the location, investigators discovered what appeared to be human remains badly burned.
Results of the investigation have been turned over to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney Office for review.
ISP Zone 7 Investigations, ISP Zone 1 Investigations and Woodstock Police Department (WPD) worked jointly on the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.