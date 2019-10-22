Police search for escaped inmate who is ‘violent felony offender’

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police officials are searching for an escaped inmate.
They said not to approach 61-year-old Creadell E. Hubbard of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He is a violent felony offender.
Officials describe Hubbard as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′10″ and weighs 195 pounds.
They said his Christian County Detention Center orange jumpsuit was found in an air duct at the jail.
If anyone knows where he could be, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.