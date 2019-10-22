Police asking for coat, toy donations early

Donated coats are fro the annual Coats for Kids event in Carbondale, Ill. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | October 22, 2019 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 7:57 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is asking for donations for their annual Community Christmas Store and the Coats for Kids events.

The department is collecting coats, clothing and toys for children ages one through 10.

Financial donations will also be accepted.

Police are asking for donations early to ensure children in the community receive a gift to make their Christmas bright.

The Community Christmas Store and the Coats for Kids events will be held Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

