Police asking for coat, toy donations early

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is asking for donations for their annual Community Christmas Store and the Coats for Kids events.
The department is collecting coats, clothing and toys for children ages one through 10.
Financial donations will also be accepted.
Police are asking for donations early to ensure children in the community receive a gift to make their Christmas bright.
The Community Christmas Store and the Coats for Kids events will be held Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.