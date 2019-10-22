Paducah police to host “Drug Take Back” day on Oct. 26

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department will be hosting a “Drug take-back” day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
According to Paducah Police, it is a great opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused and wanted prescription drugs.
This year, the Paducah Police Department will be accepting vaping pens and cartridges.
Anyone can bring their vaping devices, cartridges and pills to either Paducah Walmart location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
They will not accept liquids, needles or sharps containers, only pills and patches. This is a free service and anonymous, no questions asked.
Since the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) drug take-back program began, agencies across the nation have collected thousands of tons of wanted prescription drugs. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. and overdoses and accidental poisoning remains high.
“This is a perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of their unwanted medications,” said Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird. “Many families have left-over prescription drugs, or a loved one has died and the family is left with their medications to dispose of. The drug take-back day gives them a chance to do so in a safe manner.”
