Paduah, Ky. man arrest on drug and stalking charges in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrest on several charges after a traffic stop on Monday, Oct. 21.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, during a traffic stop, a K-9 officer was alert to the presence of illegal drugs in a vehicle driven by James Dickey, 39, of Paducah, Ky.
A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. Dickey also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Dickey was arrest and charged with:
- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
- Possession of marijuana
- First-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- First-degree McCracken County Warrant for stalking
- McCracken County warrant for violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
