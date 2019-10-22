Paduah, Ky. man arrest on drug and stalking charges in McCracken County, Ky.

James Dickey (Source: - McCracken County Jail)
By Kyle Hinton | October 21, 2019 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 8:28 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrest on several charges after a traffic stop on Monday, Oct. 21.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, during a traffic stop, a K-9 officer was alert to the presence of illegal drugs in a vehicle driven by James Dickey, 39, of Paducah, Ky.

A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia. Dickey also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Dickey was arrest and charged with:

- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense

- Possession of marijuana

- First-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- First-degree McCracken County Warrant for stalking

- McCracken County warrant for violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO

