Officials respond to argument, arrest 4 on drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested in McCracken County, and one was arrested in Graves County, Kentucky on drug charges.
On Monday, Oct. 21, detectives in McCracken County arrested three people.
Jordan M. Burgie, 26 of Benton, Ky., is charged with Graves County warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear for court (on underlying drug offenses), possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Corey C. Sanders, 23 of Paducah, Ky., is charged with a McCracken County warrant for failure to appear to court (underlying theft charges, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Tyler E. Adams, 21 of Boaz, Ky., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Detectives said they received information from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office that deputies responded to an argument involving a man and Jordan Burgie.
Graves County officials arrested Chance Richardson for methamphetamine possession.
Burgie left the scene before detectives arrived and went to an address in McCracken County.
She was known to be wanted on two outstanding Graves County warrants.
On Oct. 21, detectives with McCracken and Graves Counties arrested Burgie in a campus on Wice Church Road.
Sanders and Adams were also found inside the camper.
When officials searched the camper, they found methamphetamine and three glass smoking pipes with drug residue that were taken in as evidence.
All three were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
