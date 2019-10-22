1 northbound lane of traffic closed on I-55 after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cape Girardeau fire officials responded to a crash on Interstate 55 Tuesday morning on Oct. 22.
Officials said the vehicle overturned on the roadway near mile marker 103.
One northbound lane is open and one is blocked as crews work to clean up the scene.
Cape Girardeau Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said a small fire started in the vehicle as well, but was quickly put out by a passerby with a fire extinguisher before crews arrived.
The person in the vehicle was gone before highway patrol officials got there.
There is no word on injuries.
While crews were cleaning up the crash another, minor crash happened nearby.
