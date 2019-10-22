1 northbound lane of traffic closed on I-55 after crash

The person in the vehicle was gone before officials arrived. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | October 22, 2019 at 7:47 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 8:00 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cape Girardeau fire officials responded to a crash on Interstate 55 Tuesday morning on Oct. 22.

Officials said the vehicle overturned on the roadway near mile marker 103.

One northbound lane is open and one is blocked as crews work to clean up the scene.

East County and Cape Girardeau Fire Department are currently on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the 103 North bound I-55. If you are traveling this area please use caution.

Cape Girardeau Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said a small fire started in the vehicle as well, but was quickly put out by a passerby with a fire extinguisher before crews arrived.

The person in the vehicle was gone before highway patrol officials got there.

There is no word on injuries.

Another crash happened right next to the first one. (Source: KFVS)
While crews were cleaning up the crash another, minor crash happened nearby.

One lane of northbound I-55 is blocked. (Source: KFVS)
