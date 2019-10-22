Murray, Ky. named among nation’s 50 safest college towns

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray, Kentucky, the home of Murray State University, has been named one of the nation’s top 50 safest college towns.
This is according to finds from SafeWise, a safety-focused research firm. The firm looked at violent crime rates in college towns to determine those with the lowest rates.
Murray Ranked 38th on the list with a crime rare of 1.35 crimes per 1,000 people and was Kentucky’s only city in the top 50.
“We are extremely pleased to receive this recognition as one of America’s safest college towns,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “The health, safety and well-being of our students is of utmost importance. This recognition, along with our 2019 national rankings for top quality academics and as one of America’s best college values, makes Murray State University one of the most attractive choices for a high-quality, high-value education.”
“Their safety and well-being is of paramount importance to us, said City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “We realize that a lot of students reside off-campus and we want to be sure that they’re safe where they live, as well as when they travel to and from campus.”
Murray State University Police Department and Center for Adult and Regional Education were named first in the nation for campus safety initiatives, both receiving the 2018 Department of the Year award from Safe Campus.
