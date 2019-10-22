Much calmer, but a little cooler today

Lots of sunshine expected today, but it will be breezy too. Highs today will top out in the lower to mid 60s across most of the area. Tonight will be cooler with lows dropping into the upper 30 and lower 40s. Temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Scattered showers are possible in our northwestern counties on Thursday and they become a little more widespread Thursday night into the first part of Friday. More showers possible over the weekend.