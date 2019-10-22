Massac Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating rash of burglaries

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of burglaries throughout the county.
On October 10, deputies responded to the River Bottoms Bar in Unionville, which had been broken into the night before.
They say surveillance video showed a thin, white male wearing a face mask use force to enter the bar. The person tried to disable the surveillance system. Deputies say an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
According to the sheriff’s office, they also got video surveillance from the Suds and Duds in Brookport a few nights later. It showed a thin, white male wearing a mask trying to enter the business, but he didn’t.
They say the person on camera appears to be the same person who made entry into River Bottoms Bar. They identified a suspect and deputies say they’re working to get enough evidence for charges.
The sheriff’s office said reports of a burglary at a property in the 6800 block of Walnut Ridge Rd. were taken between October 9 and October 14. It appeared burglars had been periodically entering a building on the property and stealing items.
Some of the items included bikes, kayaks, tools, washer and dryer, furniture, jewelry and a grandfather clock.
Deputies say a small, white van was reported to be in the area during one of the burglaries.
Residents in the New Columbia area are asked to be aware of any suspicious activity.
On October 12, a deputy found a suspicious vehicle on Mt. Sterling Rd. near Unity School Rd. The deputy questioned the occupants of the vehicle, and after contacting the individuals, the deputy started to investigate the possibility of a burglary in the area.
The deputy found a home in the 2400 block of Bert Medley Rd. that had been burglarized and found items nearby that had been taken from the home and abandoned.
On October 20, deputies responded to Burnham’s Collision Center in the 1800 block of East 5th St. in Metropolis to investigate the report of a burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office, it appeared that someone entered the business some time late on Saturday night, Oct. 19 and Sunday afternoon, Oct. 20. They said the burglar ransacked the business while inside, damaging a safe kept there.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, along with a Taurus 9mm pistol.
Deputies say the burglar disabled the video surveillance system by taking the DVR. They said it appeared the burglar was inside the business for a lengthy period of time.
Deputies are working with others in the area to get video surveillance during the time of the burglary.
If you have any information regarding the burglaries, you can contact the Massac County Sheriff’s Office at 618-524-2912 or on the tips page.
