Man threatened to burn house, breaks deputy’s window

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A man is in trouble with the law after he reportedly threatened to burn down a house and break a deputy’s window.
According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies went to the 2500-block of County Road 505 on Oct. 20 just before 8 p.m., after a man threatened to burn the house down if his parents left.
Deputies had already visited the home once after the suspect, Ethan Curtis, threatened to kill himself.
The victims reportedly told deputies they planned to leave for the night before Curtis threatened to burn down the house, making them afraid he would do this.
Deputies went into the home and arrested Curtis, but not before he attempted to break free from law enforcement. Deputies tackled him to the ground.
Curtis was taken to a patrol unit, where he reportedly hit and broke the cruiser’s window before being placed in another unit.
According to the affidavit, Curtis told deputies he took 14 hydrocodone pills. An ambulance took Curtis to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment before he was taken to jail.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Curtis with terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, along with criminal mischief, assault on a family or household member, and resisting arrest.
He was given a $500,000 bond and an ankle monitor.
His next court appearance is set for Nov. 25.
