Gun holster recalled due to injury hazard

(KFVS) - A gun holster was recalled due to the design possibly causing a change in the position of the safety switch on the gun without the user knowing it.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 3,100 units of the Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holster were recalled on Tuesday, October 22. The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the gun without the user knowing it. When this happens, if the trigger is pulled, the gun could fire unexpectedly.
The holster is made of molded plastic material. It’s designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt. “2101213A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund. You can call toll-free 888-343-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or click here to visit them online.
At this time, the USCPSC has not had any reported incidents or injuries.
The holster was sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.
It was manufactured by the Federal Cartridge Company of Manhattan, Mont. d/b/a Blackhawk in Virginia Beach, Va. It was distributed by Vista Outdoors Sales LLC, Anoka, Minn. d/b/a Blackhawk of Virginia Beach, Va.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.