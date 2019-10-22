Free home safety survey program by Jackson Fire Department

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Fire Department has created a free program that could keep you safe from a fire.
"We try to go in and make sure people have working smoke detectors and make sure their overall safety is being done. We look at everything from top to bottom, from shrubs outside to the type of mulch there using and to any type of heat source,” said Robert Greif, captain of Jackson Fire Department.
He said residential fires make up 75 percent of fire deaths and injuries.
Greif said if a person needs a smoke detector, the department will take care of it.
"We will give away free smoke detectors and install them if we need to,” said Greif.
He said they will look in your laundry room, bedroom, kitchen and so much more.
"We even go as far as giving recommendations on home fire drills. So we can make sure that their child is educated on fire safety, on not to play with matches, how to dial 911, when to dial 911 and also a meeting place,” said Greif.
The program is free for the Jackson community.
To find out how to set up an appointment you can find more information on the fire department’s website.
