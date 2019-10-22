Former DOT Secretary Ray LaHood in Carbondale to discuss polarizing politics

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Former U.S. Department of Transportation secretary and Illinois congressman visited Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Monday, Oct. 21 to discuss the challenge of bipartisanship in a deeply divided Washington, D.C.
LaHood offered his perspective at the Student Center Ballroom B. Hosted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
According to AP last week, Amtrak’s Illini and Saluki trains that run between Chicago and Carbondale are among the worst-performing in the nation. That particular train route provides transportation for thousands of college students.
The Office of Inspector General for Amtrak released a report Thursday revealing that only 6 percent of northbound Illinois trains arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled time during the 12-month period ending last September, the Chicago Tribune reported. Only 17 percent of southbound Saluki trains arrived on time, and 18 percent were late by more than an hour.
Last month, Amtrak began renovations at the Carbondale station. Upgrades include improvements to the plaza and the ramps.
LaHood, a Republican, served as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Transportation from 2009 to 2013. He worked on a variety of infrastructure projects and transportation safety issues, ranging from aviation and automobiles to pipelines and railroads.
