First Alert: Dry day with lots of sunshine

(KFVS) - Our top story today is dry weather with lots of sunshine!
Laura Wibbenmeyer says it’ll be windy across the Heartland with gusts up to about 25 miles per hour, at times.
Our highs will top out in the upper to lower 60s.
This dry trend doesn’t stick around for long though. The next chance for rain will likely be Thursday.
This will affect most of our northern counties. That chance lingers into Friday, as well.
If you have plans for Heartland Football Friday, good news. Friday night is looking dry right now.
For the weekend, no model can agree on when and where might see rainfall.
Right now, the first alert weather center is predicting scattered rain on Saturday and Sunday.
