Daytime lane restriction as crews work on U.S. 60 Tennessee River bridge at Ledbetter, Ky.

LEDBETTER, Ky.. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans for daytime lane restriction on the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge while crews clean and do maintenance on the bridge.
According to KYTC, cleaning and maintenance are being performed to make sure it is ready for winter.
Lane restrictions will begin on Monday, Oct. 28 and continue for two to three days.
Drivers should be ready for one-lane traffic during daylight hours. The work zone lane configuration may change from time to time to facilitate the work.
