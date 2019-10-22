Damage in Ripley County, Mo. following severe weather

By Jasmine Adams | October 22, 2019 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 6:12 AM

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong wings and storms passed through the Heartland on Monday, Oct. 21.

Several areas were under a Tornado Watch until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service reported damage in Ripley County, Missouri.

They estimate damage happened around 4:15 a.m.

It included structure damage to a mobile home on Highway JJ near Hwy 160 about five miles west of Fairdealing.

A roof was reportedly blown off a barn and numerous trees down in Fairdealing were also reported.

