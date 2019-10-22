Crews looking for missing hiker near Jackson, Union County line

JACKSON/UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are looking for a missing hiker near Inspiration Point.
According to acting-District Ranger Chad Deaton with the U.S. Forest Service Shawnee National Forest, the hiker has been missing for several days. He said he was hiking the river-to-river trail.
The man was last heard from on Sunday.
Deaton said the Park Service became involved around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Crews are looking for him somewhere between Bald Knob Cross and Inspiration Point near the Jackson and Union County line.
Forest Service crews are assisting county law enforcement. They have search and rescue teams helping with the search.
