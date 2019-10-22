Cool evening across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a mostly sunny but breezy afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower 60s across most areas but will begin to fall as the sun gets lower on the horizon. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. There will be a few clouds late in the day across our northern counties. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with winds gusting at times over 25MPH.
