Conference to focus on educating, protecting children and students from cybercrimes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A conference at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will focus on educating and protecting children and students from cybercrimes.
The CYBERNET: Education and Protection Conference is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 5 in Student Center Ballroom B.
The conference is the second in a series on children and student safety.
“Our children and students are our future and we all have an interest in ensuring they receive outstanding educational experiences as we protect them from influences that may hinder their ability for future growth,” said Meera Komarraju, SIU Carbondale provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs.
Komarraju said the conference will include presentations on cyber safety that students, parents, teachers, community professionals and school administrators will find helpful.
Hussein Soliman, a professor in the School of Social Work and conference coordinator, said the focus of the November session will be on ways to protect students and the community from cybercrime, and it will address the issue from social, psychological, legal and technological views.
Each presenter will highlight issues related to cybernet protection and education. Soliman will talk about how family dynamics can help children avoid becoming victims.
The psychological viewpoint will look at cyberbullying and how it affects a child’s mental and psychological well-being. The legal perspective will show the responsibility of parents and the community toward cyber-related crimes, and the legal remedies involved. The technological aspect will focus on secure communications when using the internet.
The presenters and their topics will include:
- Hussein Soliman, professor, School of Social Work - “Family Dynamics as Protective Measures”
- Mary Louise Cashel, associate professor, Psychology - “Parent Resources and Support for Mitigating Social Media”
- Jennifer A. Brobst, associate professor, SIU School of Law - “State and Federal Legal Protections for Youth”
- Rana Salameh, assistant lecturer, School of Computing - “Cybersecurity Essentials at Homes, Schools and Work”
- Khaled Ahmed, assistant professor, School of Computing - “Cybercrimes Mitigation Technology Challenges”
It’s free and open to the public, but pre-registration at cyberconference@siu.edu is requested. In the email, they ask that you include the name and age of the person being registered and whether they are a student, parent, teacher or community member.
Attendance certifications will be available for those who attend, upon request, including continuing professional and continuing education units.
For more information, you can call 618-453-5738 or soliman@siu.edu.
