City of Marion places safety officers in every school in the district as additional layer of protection

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - As a part of the Marion City mayor’s 2020 Vision recent proposal, students will now see an officer walking around their school every day.
On Oct. 15, five school safety officers were sworn in. In addition, on Oct. 21, the city received another two. All seven schools within the school district will have an officer daily. Marion High School had a School Resource Officer prior to the changes.
This added layer of protection comes amid violence erupting within schools across the nation.
Jason Varner remembers the tragedy in Marshall County Kentucky in 2018.
“I was like my goodness...That’s...That’s close,” Varner said. “It hits closer to home. That’s why the city of Marion is being proactive in handling school violence by hiring school safety officers for every school.“It’s sad that it’s necessary, but I’m glad that our school board and our community have joined forces to make it happen."
Varner has a fifth-grader in Washington Elementary and eighth-grader in Marion Junior High.
Marion Police Chief David Fitts says the efforts for officers in every school goes beyond just safety.
“This is more than just keeping everybody safe from an outside threat,” Chief Fitts said. “The kids are having a really good time seeing an officer in their school.”
Angelo Hightower is one of the School Safety Officers for the Junior High School. As he walks through the school, kids stop and talk with him and even fist-bump him.
“They are building a rapport with them," said Hightower. "Every morning I see them going down the hall giving them high fives...Stopping and talking to them”
Varner sees the need for safety for all students but also a need to bridge the gap between police and the community.
“Every morning when I drop off my daughter, I see him at the door, greeting our students," Varner said. “I think it’s huge for our kids because there is an element unfortunately in our country where some people feel like the police are against us and that’s so not true.”
However, some do not agree with it having the officers present.
The chief said, “There are a few people who just don’t like the idea of a gun in a school. We understand that. But what we are doing here, outweighs any concerns.”
“We’re not just hoping they’re safe. We are doing something about it, and I appreciate the leadership community-wide that our district has shown to get that ball rollin',” Varner said.
The officers have been sworn in as Marion police officers, but they do not have duties outside of the school.
The city and the district are sharing the cost of having the officers present. $150,000 was allocated from the city’s sales tax increase to go towards uniforms, firearms, training and body armor. In addition, the school district will pick up the wages of $20 per hour for each officer.
Mayor Mike Absher said the city plans to hire an administration in the police to supervise this effort.
