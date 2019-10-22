Centerstone to add gambling addiction treatment service

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to a recent grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services Substance USe Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) health care provider Centerstone has added a gambling addiction treatment service.
This service will be available for those with a gambling disorder in and around the Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Saline, Union and Williamson counties area.
“With the passing of recent legislation that expanded gambling services in Illinois, we anticipate a greater need for gambling treatment services in our area,” said John Markley, CEO of Centerstone. “In an area already stricken with poverty and lack of resources, gambling disorders may lead to other issues for individuals and the community, including job loss, loss of support systems, criminal behavior, and additional mental health concerns.”
Before this grant, there were no gambling treatment providers in Centerstone’s service area in Southern Illinois.
Centerstone will develop and implement targeted strategies for gambling disorder treatment to help expand and enhance tele-health treatment, including working with community partners and referral sources.
“The use of tele-health will be beneficial for those who face treatment and support barriers, especially those living in extreme rural areas,” said Quigley.
Trained and certified staff will not only provide treatment to those with a gambling disorder, but also family members, allowing them to be part of the treatment sessions.
Treatment includes:
- Gambling disorder screening
- Comprehensive assessment
- Incorporation of family members
- Facilitation of long-term recovery
- Certified Peer Recovery Support Specialists advocacy and help
- Recovery-oriented system of care
- Individualized treatment plan
- Focus on continuity of care among all providers through outreach, consultation, referrals and advocacy
“Family support is a critical part of treatment, and staff will encourage family participation and assist in the education and strengthening of family relationships,” said Quigley.
Gambling Treatment Services at Centerstone is available now at two Centerstone locations:
- 2311 South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale, Ill.
- 1307 West Main in Marion, Ill.
For more information, call 855-608-3560.
