Absentee Voting open statewide in Kentucky’s general election

Absentee Voting open statewide in Kentucky’s general election
(Source: WFIE)
By Greg Phelps | October 22, 2019 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 6:20 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Absentee voting has started for Kentucky’s General Election.

It allows anyone who will not be able to go to the polls on Tuesday November 5 to vote.

To be qualified to vote by in-person absentee ballot, a voter must be:

• Out of the county on election day

• Advanced in age, disabled, or ill

• Military personnel confined to base and learn of your confinement within seven days or less of an election

• Student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county

• Voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day

• Pregnant woman in third trimester

Voters should contact their county clerk for absentee voting hours.

In-person absentee voting ends Monday November 4, the day before the General Election.

Eligible voters may also request a mail in absentee ballot application from their county clerk in person by Tuesday, October 29.

Completed absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6:00 p.m. local time on Election Day.

Persons with questions about absentee voting should contact their county clerk or call the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100.

Additional information about in-person and mail-in absentee voting is also available by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.