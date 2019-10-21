Williamson County Sheriff’s Office investigating pedestrians hit by vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two pedestrians hit by a vehicle in the Red Zone Bar parking lot on Sunday, Oct. 20.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happen in the early morning hours of Oct. 20. When the bar closed a fight broke out in the parking lot. One person involved got in a vehicle and drove away quickly hitting two people.
The vehicle continued into the intersection of Route 37 and Stotler Road when the driver lost control and left the road, wrecking the vehicle. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
The suspect has not been captured at this time, but several people have helped identify the suspect.
The two people who were struck by the vehicle were transported to an area hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.