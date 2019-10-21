TTF-6 committee members recommend South Sprigg in Cape for Improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you walk, drive, or live on South Sprigg in Cape Girardeau, local leaders want to improve your travel experience.
The Transportation Trust Fund Committee has identified areas in Cape Girardeau that need some improvements. The area along South Sprigg is one of them.
Louis Hogan lives in residential neighborhood off of South Sprigg and he had many concerns.
“There are a lot of potholes and stuff that need to be patched up,” he said.
He also has changed many tires on side of the road because of the potholes.
"I've been with people who had flat tires and I've had to help them change it because of the potholes," Hogan said.
The TTF-6 committee is recommending to the city council a facelift for the area of South Sprigg to Southern expressway 74. Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck is on the committee. She hears a lot of complaints from people in the area.
"The sidewalks are bad, the potholes are bad there's a safety issue because a number of blocks on that street don't have driveways," she said.
Zellars Buck also said this is important because there is a lot of traffic in this area, including big trucks.
"It's also one of the most densely populated parts of the city because of that there is so much car and walking traffic," said Zellars Buck.
It's not just the roads the neighborhood also needs to be fixed up.
“The biggest part of including the residential was that the sidewalks are also going to be improved, we have a lot of elderly and kids are using those sidewalks,” she said.
Hogan also said those sidewalks are his biggest concern.
“It’s just not younger people walking on the sidewalk its older people and sometimes they just have to have,” Hogan said.
Zellars Buck said, “One thing we need to improve our city’s streets and roads.”
