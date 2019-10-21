Shuttle service shuts down, stresses out disabled customers

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A shuttle service based in Cape Girardeau county has shut down citing budget problems and it’s causing extra stress for people with disabilities.
The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, or SADI, stopped giving rides on October 18th, 2019 after serving the area for more than two decades.
The 300 customers it had at the time are now struggling to find other suitable transportation to get to work, run errands and make medical appointments.
Sharon Sarno became a full-time caregiver to her husband Dr. Wayne Sarno after a heart attack and a stroke paralyzed the right side of his body.
“It’s like having your life normal one minute and then your life upside down the next second,” Sharon Sarno said.
The Sarno’s relied on the SADI Shuttle Service to get to medical appointments, but since it shut down they could not find a ride with a wheelchair lift.
“I was devastated, you know who am I going to go to?” Mrs. Sarno said. “I’ve rescheduled twice with one doctor. Twice with therapy. It’s been so frustrating because he’s come along so well with his therapy, and when you don’t have that therapy you’re going to start going backwards again.”
Sarah McDowell-Bonney is the Director of Independent Living for SADI and said their shuttles did an average of 800 trips a month.
While the need for rides is still there the nonprofit had to shut down the service because of budget cuts.
“It was a very difficult decision for management to make. Honestly, we held onto it just as long as we could,” McDowell-Bonney said. “Over the years Independent Living has been cut financially different programs that we offer here that offset the cost of our shuttle program. Our shuttle program never made money. Not one day not ever made money."
Betty Newton has limited mobility and said she used SADI shuttles at least three times a week.
“I was depressed for the rest of the day when they told me. I rode with them until their very last day," Newton said. "We understood their side of it. We’re just hoping that somebody who can do something about it will because it’s greatly needed service in this city.”
So instead of sitting on the sideline, Newton is now taking action to get the service back online.
“Anybody can email, they can write letters, they can make phone calls to all of our representatives who represent the city of Cape, the state of Missouri," Newton said. "Reach out to them, let them know how much we are going to be impacted with the loss of SADI.”
The SADI office in Cape Girardeau is open and is still offering employment services and other programs.
McDowell-Bonney said they plan to hold onto their transportation vehicles and hope to find other funding sources to revive the shuttle service.
