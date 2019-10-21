Sheriff Molder: ‘Stay out of Tyronza’ as deputies search storm damage for injured

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder has a message for storm chasers and rubberneckers: Stay out of Tyronza.
“Don’t go looking for damage,” he told Region 8 News after a possible tornado touched down in the town off Interstate 555.
The storms destroyed a Valero gas station located just down the street from the school.
He said a few houses and buildings were “blown away,” and that there was structural damage to several others.
As of 7:15 a.m., he said at least two people were injured. They were being taken by ambulance to local hospitals. No word on the extent of the injuries.
“We have trees and powerlines down all across town,” Molder said. “We have crews out looking for injuries and rescues.”
He said ambulances and emergency crews needed to be able to get in and out of town without delay and asked that people stay out of the area.
“We need all the help we can get,” Molder said.
All of the streets of Tyronza are shut down, as firefighters and first responders swarm the area assessing the damage and checking for injured after a tornadic storm tore through.
Fire Chief David Woods told Region 8 News just after the storm blew through that his town “got hit hard, we don’t know how hard yet.”
He asked everyone to “stay off the streets” until they can clear the scene.
Due to the damage, East Poinsett County Schools are closed Monday.
Just before 6 a.m., the NWS issued a tornado warning for Poinsett and Mississippi Counties. At the height of the storm, a tractor-trailer rig overturned on Interstate 555 near Tyronza, according to an Arkansas State Police dispatch officer.
More than 1,400 customers lost power after severe storms rolled through Region 8.
A Tornado Watch was issued for all of Region 8 until 6 a.m. for the southern parts of Region 8, and until 9 a.m. for the eastern counties.
A strong cold front is moving in across the area, bringing with them damaging high winds and even the threat of tornadoes.
At 4 a.m. Entergy Arkansas was reporting over 700 people without power in Poinsett, Sharp, and Baxter Counties.
By 5:30, that number had risen to more than 1,400.
Despite the intense storms, little damage was reported in other parts of Region 8.
The National Weather Service reported a tree down in Monette in Craighead County.
A dispatch officer for Independence County told Region 8 News they received a few reports of “trees down on a few county roads.”
“We got off pretty light,” a Lawrence County dispatch officer told us.
The storms also brought heavy rains and lightning to parts of Randolph County, including Pocahontas.
