Reward offered for information on vehicle burglaries

SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - Sesser Police are investigating vehicle burglaries reported on Sunday, Oct. 20.
In a Facebook post, Sesser Police stated a $500 reward is being offered for information about the break-ins which leads to an arrest and a conviction.
Police are urging the public to contact the Sesser Police Department at 618-724-2424 Ext. 0 if they have any information about the burglaries or witnessed anything suspicious.
As they investigate, police are asking residents to lock their doors and to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.