Police shoot armed robbery suspect at Nicholasville Kroger pharmacy

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A robbery suspect has been sent to the hospital after being shot by police when confronted at a Jessamine County Kroger pharmacy on Sunday.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, the Richmond post was notified after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning in reference to an officer-involved shooting.
The investigation indicated that a man inside the store held an employee at gunpoint and forced his way into the pharmacy. Nicholasville Police responded and confronted the man, who pointed a gun at the officers.
The officers returned fire and the man was hit by the gunshots. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment.
No officers, store employees or customers were injured.
The investigation is currently ongoing by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.
