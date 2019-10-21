Police searching for suspect in rash of vehicle break-ins, one arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins throughout the county.
Marcus Grayson, 23 of Paducah, was arrested in connection with the case.
The sheriff’s office said they are also searching for a second suspect, J’son Humprhey, also of Paducah.
The sheriff’s office said the break-ins were reported across the county and the targeted areas were hit on different nights. After each area was hit, the sheriff’s office received a cluster of theft reports the next morning. The targeted vehicles were unlocked.
During the investigation, surveillance video was collected. A vehicle of interest was identified.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, the vehicle of interest was discovered abandoned in a local church parking lot. The vehicle was seized and processed for evidence.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle was identified.
On Friday, Oct. 18, deputies arrested Grayson at his home on a fraudulent use of a credit card charge.
During a search of Grayson’s home and vehicles, deputies said they found stolen property and other evidence.
The sheriff’s office also identified Humprhey as a suspect in connection with the thefts. He has not been located.
Humprhey is wanted on theft of contents from vehicle over/$500 and theft of firearm charges.
Grayson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with theft of contents from vehicle over/$500, theft of firearm and fraudulent use of a credit card under/$500.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.