Paducah, Ky. man arrested on firearm charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip from Ballard County Officials on Oct. 19.
Detectives said they were alerted to a person attempting to sell firearms that were allegedly stolen.
Dakota Walden, 22 of Paducah, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of receiving stolen property in the form of a firearm.
Surveillance in the Farley area began and officials saw Walden loading weapons into a vehicle.
He was known to have previous felony convictions, detectives said.
They stopped Walden in a vehicle on John Puryear round 1:40 p.m.
Detectives said they found a .22 caliber Ruger handgun and a loaded Savage .243 rifle in the vehicle.
Walden told officials he possessed the firearms which he is not supposed to have due to prior convictions.
The firearms were not reported stolen during the traffic stop.
However, after deceives continued the investigation, they found the firearms were stolen from a Livingston County home.
The owner was unaware that the firearms were gone.
Walden was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Livingston County and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office helped in this ongoing investigation..
