Morning severe weather likely

Strong to severe storms will push through the Heartland early this morning. Damaging winds, isolated hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Things calm down as we get into the middle of the morning. Dry weather expected for much of the area by the afternoon hours. Colder air pushes back in tonight as lows drop back into the 40s. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with numbers dropping quickly this evening. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, but more rain possible by Thursday.