Man wanted and one person injured after shooting in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A convicted felon is wanted after a shooting that left a person injured in Carbondale, Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 20.
According to police, the shooting happened at 5:22 a.m. when the victim and an acquaintance, Antonio Watson, 38, of Carbondale, Ill., got into a fight with two other suspects on West Main Street. During the fight, Watson pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Watson and the two other suspects ran away from the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Watson is currently wanted on a warrant of unlawful use of a Weapon by a felon.
Watson is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Watson is encouraged to contact the police department at457-3200 or Crime Stoppers a 549-COPS (2677).
The investigation is ongoing.
