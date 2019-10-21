3 juveniles injured in Bollinger County, Mo. crash

By Jasmine Adams | October 21, 2019 at 4:39 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:39 AM

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three juveniles were injured in a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash was in Bollinger County on County Road 200 in Patton, Mo.

A 16-year-old driver was headed south in a 1994 Chevrolet S10 with two passengers ages 17 and 16.

Officials said the driver ran off the road and overturned.

The driver came away with minor injuries.

The 17-year-old passenger had minor injuries. Officials described the 16-year-old passenger’s injuries as moderate.

They were each taken to an area medical center.

None of the juveniles were wearing a seat belt.

