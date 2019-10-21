Highway official makes roadside discovery, finds family connection through balloon

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a balloon was the missing link to help cousins find each other.
KYTC Hickman County Highway Superintendent Tommy Ingrum and a coworker found the balloon in a tree with a card hanging from it.
This led officials to Michelle Boisseau who let the balloon go from her driveway in New Athens, Illinois.
Soon, Ingrum and Boisseau discovered they were second cousins.
If that’s not enough of a coincidence this happened on the anniversary of Ingram’s mother’s death.
They told the story of this chance meeting, in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.